NIKOLA JOKIĆ NAMED NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jokić, 29, averaged 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists and 3.00 steals while shooting .688 from the field and .833 from three-point range en route to a 3-1 week. He ranked first in the Western Conference in steals and fourth in total points, third in rebounds and third in assists.

Nikola Jokić kicked off the last week of the regular season registering 28 points (12-20 FG, 2-2 3FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block against the Utah Jazz on 4/9. After returning home for the team’s last back-to-back of the season, Jokić posted 41 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals the following night at home against the Timberwolves. It marked his 20th career game with 40+ points and 26th triple-double of the season. During the game, Jokić notched his 4,650th career assist, passing Wilt Chamberlain (4,643) for second-most assists by a center in NBA history. The only other center with more assists is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who has 5,660 assists. Jokić followed that game up with a 22-point performance to go with seven rebounds, 12 assists, two steals, and one block vs. the Spurs on 4/12. Finally, Jokić capped the regular season posting 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and four steals against the Grizzlies.