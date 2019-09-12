Nikola Jokić edges Denver Nuggets’ teammate Mason Plumlee as Serbia tops USA

Nikola Jokić and Serbia rebounded from a tough loss to Argentina Tuesday with an impressive 94-89 victory over Mason Plumlee’s United States in FIBA World Cup’s classification round.

With both teams eliminated from gold medal contention, the contest was mainly about national pride as Serbia and the USA fought for a chance to advance to the fifth place game Saturday. Jokić had a solid performance in the matchup as the center started his second game of the tournament and responded with nine points, seven assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes of action. The All-NBA first teamer shot 3 of 4 from the floor and had zero turnovers. Serbia was also once again led in scoring by the Sacramento Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic, who poured in 28 points in 31 minutes on 58.8 percent shooting.

Plumlee played nine minutes for the red, white and blue and contributed three boards, two assists and a bucket for Gregg Popovich’s team. Harrison Barnes was the USA’s leading scorer in the game as the Kings’ forward dropped 22 points on 7 of 11 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists. It’s another disappointing result for the USA, a team that came into the tournament ranked No. 1 and heavily-favored to take home the World Cup. This is the first time the USA has lost back-to-back games since 2002.

The USA will now take on Poland in the Seventh Place game on Saturday (2:00 p.m. MT, ESPN+) while Serbia faces Czech Republic in the Fifth Place game on the same day (7:00 p.m. MT, ESPN+).