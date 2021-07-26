Nuggets 2021 NBA Mock Draft Monday – July 26

It is finally draft week, which means this is the final edition of Mock Draft Monday. Months and even years of scouting prospects for this year’s draft will finally conclude when the Nuggets make their selection at No. 26.

Mock drafts continue to suggest the Nuggets will focus on guards and three-point shooting in this year’s draft. All of that makes sense considering Jamal Murray will likely be recovering from his ACL injury for at least the first half of the season.

Denver is still continuing to evaluate talent as it will hold another predraft workout Monday, hosting Juhann Begarin (France), Feron Hunt (Southern Methodist), Scottie Lewis (Florida), Jalen Tate (Arkansas), J.J. Thor (Auburn), and Ibi Watson (Dayton) at Ball Arena.

Here is a look at some recent mock drafts and what the national media believes the Nuggets will do with their No. 26 pick. The date of publication is included in parentheses.

ESPN (July 25): Joshua Primo, G/F, Alabama:

Adding depth on the wing will likely be a priority for the Nuggets, who are slated to be without Jamal Murray for all or most of next season and will see several rotation players enter free agency. Primo, the youngest player in the draft, might be a distance from becoming a consistent contributor, but he's helped himself with a strong pre-draft process. Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has never been afraid to take a high-upside prospect and be patient with his development, and Primo has everything NBA teams look for at his position long term.

READ MORE: Primo discusses Nuggets workout

Bleacher Report (July 25): Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Dosunmu doesn't have a standout skill, but his do-it-all skills might work in a glue-guy role. In Denver, he could help run the offense while Jamal Murray works his way back from a torn ACL and then shift into a complementary role focused on finishing, defense, spot-up shooting and high-energy everything.

The Ringer (July 22): Jalen Johnson, F, Duke

Versatile forward who pressures the rim in the open floor, though his half-court skills need to come a long way.

CBS Sports (July 24): Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee

Jaden Springer made above 43% of his 3-point attempts in his one season of college, which is an encouraging stat even if it was on limited attempts. Among the youngest players in this draft, he could develop into an important piece that upgrades Denver's backcourt.