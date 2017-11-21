Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Issues Statement

On Tuesday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone spoke with reporter Chris Dempsey about his one-game suspension, which he served on Monday night, and gave the following statement.

“I would like to apologize to the entire Denver Nuggets organization, as well as NBA official Rodney Mott, for my actions in Los Angeles on Sunday night. I have great respect for all NBA officials and would never purposely make contact with any of them. I understand and accept the NBA’s decision to suspend me for Monday night’s game versus Sacramento, and I will definitely use this as a learning experience moving forward.”

Malone said he would have no further comment on the subject.