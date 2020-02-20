Nuggets Honor Black History Month: Lynette Nickelson's enthusiasm helps in-game entertainment

Energetic, engaging, compassionate and hilarious.

All these words describe Lynette Nickelson, who has used those traits to excel in her role as the Nuggets’ Game Entertainment Coordinator. Nickelson celebrated her 20th anniversary at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, working her way up from the security department to in-game entertainment.

“I was told I was funny and had a sense of humor and when the position became available in the [in-game entertainment] department, the director at that time asked me if I would [be interested] in applying for the position,” she recalled. “I was like 'Well yes, I will!' It allowed me to take advantage of my theatre background.”

Nickelson studied communication and theatre at the University of Colorado Denver. Her expertise in theatre proved vital since her move to in-game entertainment in 2005 and has helped the Nuggets enhance their pregame and halftime shows.

“Meeting people [is my favorite part of the job],” Nickelson said. “Whether it'd be through the anthem or halftime, primetime groups, all of it is fun because I love being around people.”

Lisa Johnson, who has worked with the Nuggets for almost 40 years, considers Nickelson to be a significant part of the team’s family.

“She's the greatest ever, she's [like] my sister,” the Nuggets’ VP of Basketball Administration said. “She's my favorite and we've worked together for so long and there's a good reason for that— everyone loves her.”

Nickelson has thoroughly enjoyed her 15 years with the Nuggets’ arena entertainment group and fondly remembers the team’s run to the Western Conference Finals in 2009 as the most fun she has had on the job. Her favorite halftime show, however, came during her first year in in-game entertainment.

“My best halftime show was MC Hammer. That was for opening night in 2006 on Nov.3,” Nickelson said. “I told Hammer I was so tired after just 30 seconds of dancing and his reaction was amazing, he was laughing so hard. That was the best halftime ever!”