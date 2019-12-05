Remembering Nikola Jokić's 40 points at the Garden in 2017 -- Daily Nugget

Madison Square Garden is known as the Mecca of Basketball and has seen some of the NBA’s legends produce some of their greatest games at the arena. It’s a list that includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and yes, even Nikola Jokić.

Back in the 2016-17 season, the Nuggets Serbian star was in the midst of a breakout season and like plenty of stars before him, shone in the bright lights of New York City. Up against another top European big man in Kristaps Porziņģis, Jokić poured in a then-career-high 40 points on 17-of-23 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and five assists in a 131-122 win for the Nuggets.

With the Nuggets facing the Knicks at the Garden on Thursday, relive that moment with the highlights below: