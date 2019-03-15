Join The Nuggets and #ElevateFriday!

#ElevateFriday will continue this Friday, March 15th. #ElevateFriday is all about showing off your Nuggets pride, so put on your Nuggets merchandise and showcase your fandom! The Denver Nuggets Twitter account will be active in promoting fans that tweet pictures of their Nuggets pride!

#ElevateFriday will also include giveaways of Nuggets t-shirts during Keggs and Eggs at Jackson’s, located at 1520 20th St in Denver. The event is brought to you by Channel 93.3 FM and begins at 7 a.m. MT. Fans must be 21 years or older to enter.

Stop by Jackson’s or post on Twitter to show off your support of the Denver Nuggets!

Here is a look at last week's #ElevateFriday: