Jason “Koz” Kosmicki Announces 1,750th Consecutive Regular-Season Game

Through all the ups, downs, roster overhauls, front-office turnover and coaching changes, one thing has remained certain for the Denver Nuggets the last two decades and change—the voice of their radio broadcasts.

Denver’s Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves marked the 1,750 consecutive Nuggets regular-season broadcast for Altitude Sports Executive Producer/Play-by-Play Announcer Jason “Koz” Kosmicki.

Kosmicki’s Ripken-esque streaks stands at 2,165, including the preseason and playoffs. An employee within the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s radio department for some 26 years, he began calling road games in 2008 and became the full-time play-by-play announcer two years later.

A native Nebraskan, the avid golfer’s career in the industry dates back to his college days and spans five states in which he earned his stripes before landing the gig he’s held down for going on three decades.

Known for his ability to connect with players and fans and his sharp sense of humor, Kosmicki is an irreplaceable staple in Nuggets’ culture.