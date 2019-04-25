ESPN: Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić shining in the postseason

The Nuggets have the opportunity to advance out of the first round for the first time since 2009 on Thursday and one player who is getting his share of national attention is Nikola Jokić.

Jokić is averaging 19.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and is rightly getting some praise from ESPN’s Zach Lowe. The columnist ranked the Serbian center among one of the winners of the postseason so far.

Here’s what Lowe had to say:

“His offense has sustained. Jokic is averaging 20 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists, and is finding more ways to puncture San Antonio's defense. His two-man game with Murray started to sing in Game 5. Almost every post-up for Jokic produces an open shot, and Jokic has gradually figured out where and how to hunt for position on the block. A favorite tactic Jokic leaned on more the past two games: picking-and-popping, catching the ball, pump-faking, and then dribbling into deep post position…

…But Jokic belongs, and the Nuggets showed real mettle winning Game 4 in San Antonio after melting down a bit in Game 3.”

To read Lowe’s full assessment of Jokic and find out his take on the other winners and losers of the postseason, check out his column here.