Denver Nuggets: Get to know Tyler Cook

Today we are continuing our #NBARookieWeek series on the Denver Nuggets’ rookies with a conversation with forward Tyler Cook, who joins Denver after going undrafted back in June.

Cook is a 6’9” forward who appeared in three games for the Nuggets’ Las Vegas Summer League team. The 21-year-old forward averaged 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 11.3 minutes per contest. Cook played three seasons for the University of Iowa where he averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 93 total games (92 starts).

Cook can thrive as an energy big who is active defensively and attacks the glass. Cook spoke to Nuggets.com last week to detail what parts of his game he has been working on this summer, how he enjoys Denver so far and more.

1) What have you been working on this summer in preparation for your rookie season?

I'm really trying to get acclimated to the team and system here. Back in the draft process, I was by myself getting my shot and handle together. Since I've been here I've been getting a feel for the NBA game, the coaches, the system here.

2) What differences do you expect in NBA competition compared to college?

The level of competition. That's my favorite part of the game, so it's a change I'm looking forward to. Everyone is competing really hard so it forces you to bring your A game all the time, which gets everyone better.

3) What’s one aspect of your game that people may not know about?

I think my playmaking ability with and without the ball. Setting guys up with screens, passing, cutting, taking the ball of the rim and pushing it and finding the open guy. Just doing the little things to get other people opportunities. I didn't get to really do it in college but with the way the NBA game is being played I think I'll be able to do it more.

4) What are your expectations for the 2019-20 season? Both as an individual player and for the team?

I just want to be keep growing every single day, and if I do that I'll be happy with the results. Obviously I'll be fighting for minutes which I expected coming in, but if I'm getting better every day and doing what the coaches want me to do, then I'll be happy. For the team, we obviously want to win a championship. With it being my first year I'm not all that familiar with everything but given our team that's a good goal for us.

5) How have you liked Denver so far?

I absolutely love Denver. The weather, the people, the food. I can eat breakfast every single meal of the day, so I go to a ton of breakfast spots.