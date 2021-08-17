Nuggets to host Ultimate Summer Clearance Event and Seat Preview at Ball Arena

Nuggets fans will be treated to two fun events at Ball Arena during the weekend of Aug. 28th.

The Ultimate Summer Clearance Event is a great way for Nuggets and Avalanche fans to gear up with the summer coming to an end. Select items of a wide variety will be discounted at the Altitude Authentics store, ranging from 40 percent all the way up to 80 percent. Nuggets City Edition and Avalanche 25th Anniversary gear will be among the items on sale. The sale will go on from Saturday through Sunday. Then there is Nuggets’ seat preview event.

The Seat Preview allows fans to come visit and see what is new at Ball Arena for the 2021-22 season. Fans will be able to walk through the arena bowl, club level, Club Lexus, and more with a Denver Nuggets Ticket Sales Representative. This is a great time for fans to see what seats are available and best for them in anticipation of next season. Fans can visit the Ultimate Summer Clearance Sale and then meet a representative in the Grand Atrium to begin their Seat Preview Walkthrough!

In addition, Saturday’s event (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) will feature DJ PAWS spinning all day along with appearances by Denver Nuggets Dancers, Rocky, and the Drumline throughout the day.

Here is the schedule:

DJ Paws from 10 am-4 pm

Drumline from 10 am-11 am

Denver Nuggets Dancers from 11 am-1 pm

Super Mascot Rocky from 3 pm-4 pm

Please note that Altitude Authentics is cashless-only and masks are required on-premises. Don’t miss what should be a fun weekend!