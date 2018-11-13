Denver Nuggets City Edition Jersey Re-Order

The fans spoke and we listened; special City Edition jersey re-order placed with Nike!

DENVER, Colo. – The Denver Nuggets’ new City Edition uniforms – inspired by the original Rainbow Skyline uniforms from 1981-1993 – are now available for pre-sale after rapidly selling out due to high demand last week.

Jersey pre-orders made before Dec. 24, 2018 will include:

A free City Edition tee shirt ($20 retail value) in the same size of the jersey ordered

An exclusive 15% discount off of an AltitudeAuthentics.com purchase (coupon to ship with jersey order)

To pre-order your jersey now, click here.

The return of the Rainbow Skyline uniform marks 25 years since the design was originally retired. The Nuggets will be wearing this new uniform on Skyline Nights at the Pepsi Center, starting Nov. 13, 2018 against the Houston Rockets.