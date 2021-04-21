KSE Statement on Derek Chauvin Verdict

Here is KSE's statement on the Derek Chauvin verdict:

The verdict in Minnesota today represents a small measure of justice for George Floyd, his family and all of us who have been impacted by his death. There is more work to be done as we continue to struggle with the persistent legacy of racism and racial inequality in our country and around the world. Our organization remains committed to eradicating racism, hate, bigotry, and intolerance. We will continue to raise awareness for the need of systemic change.