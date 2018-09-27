Catching Up With Will Barton

Nuggets.com caught up with Will Barton as he heads into his seventh NBA training camp to discuss his summer and a few other things.

How was your summer?

My summer was real good, real good.

Aside from signing a new contract, what did you do?

Hang with my kids, spending time with them. Spending time with my family. Giving back in the community, in Baltimore, where I’m from. Of course working out, you know that. Doing a little bit of traveling. Just mixing it up, just trying to enjoy myself while I work hard at the same time.

What sort of things did you do in the community in Baltimore?

You know I do my backpack giveaway, back to school joint. Just talking to the kids, going in their neighborhoods having my caps, I had two caps. Going to school and talking to kids, really anything that I can do.

How important is giving back to Baltimore to you?

Very important. Especially with all the things we got going on there with the crime and the drugs and that nature. I just want to go back and motivate them and show them that you can be something positive and that you can make it out of that neighborhood.

Did you do anything to celebrate a new contract this summer?

Yeah, I had a big party. We went crazy. Me, all my friends, my closest family. Took time to just reflect on it. We had fun, we just had fun with it.

You played with your brother in some Pro-Ams in Baltimore, how was that being able to play with him?

It’s always the best feeling getting to play with him. He’s so talented. He’s so good and I miss being in the backcourt with him. We just have this connection and bond that can’t be broken. Like I said it’s just a blessing, man, anytime we’re on the court together.

If you could go back to your rookie year and tell yourself some advice, what would it be?

I don’t know, that’s a good question, what would I tell rookie me? That it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Just keep being professional on and off the court. Just have fun, just have fun and it goes fast.