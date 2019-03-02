Budweiser Watch Party | March 6

Join us at Stoney’s Uptown on Wednesday, March 6th for the Official Denver Nuggets Watch Party presented by Budweiser. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on your Denver Nuggets as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Have a chance to win tickets, Nuggets gear, autographed merchandise and more! Party festivities will start at 8 p.m. The game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. Members of the Denver Stiffs will also be in attendance to help giveaway prizes and talk to fans.

Stoney’s Uptown Joint

1035 E 17th Ave., Denver, CO 80218