Nuggets 2018-19 Player Previews: Monte Morris

Last Season: Monte Morris spent the majority of the season playing in the G League as part of his two-way contract. And there, he improved exponentially as the season wore on. Playing both point guard and shooting guard, Morris averaged 18.0 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals. With the Nuggets, Morris played in three games, but it was one at Houston on Feb. 9 that stood out. He scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and had six assists and three steals in a game that showed what he could do with a permanent role in the NBA.

2018-19 Outlook: Morris will be the third point guard this season, as his hard work was rewarded with an NBA contract. Morris put himself in position to be elevated in part due to a stellar summer league in which he proved he could run a basketball team. Now, he’ll get to continue his improvement as an everyday member of the Nuggets.

Bold Prediction: He’ll play in at least 40 games and will be among the Nuggets top three in steals.

Christopher Dempsey: christopher.dempsey@altitude.tvand @chrisadempsey on Twitter.