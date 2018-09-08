Nuggets 2018-19 Player Previews: Gary Harris

Last Season: Gary Harris was not just one of the Nuggets’ best players, he was one of the best shooting guards in the entire NBA. Among NBA shooting guards, Harris ranked 11th in points per game (17.5), fourth in field goal percentage (48.5), 13th in 3-point percentage (39.6), and third in steals (122).

He had the best defensive rating of his career (107.5), the most minutes per game of his career (34.4), the best net rating of his career (3.2) and the highest usage rate of his career (20.6 percent). No player averaged more minutes on the Nuggets team than Harris did.

With a career-high average of 17.5 points, Harris had 23 games of 20 or more points. And those 20-point games meant a lot to the success level of the team. When Harris scored at least 20 points, the Nuggets were 15-8. When he scored 25 or more, the Nuggets were 7-2.

2018-19 Outlook: Harris is an integral part of the Nuggets fortunes. When he plays well, the team plays well. He is counted on for his scoring, which comes in everything from cuts to being one of the league’s best 3-point shooters. With a boost of eight percent in his free throw shooting, Harris could be one of the rare 50-40-90 shooters in the league (50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, 90 percent from the free throw line). And he continues to be an important part of the Nuggets perimeter defense. The Nuggets need his production on a night-to-night basis.

Bold Prediction: Gary Harris will earn his first All-Star berth this season, and be in the top five in 3-point percentage.

