KROENKE SPORTS CHARITIES HOLDS NORTH HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT EXPRESS IN PEPSI CENTER PARKING LOT

DENVER—Kroenke Sports Charities partnered with North High School to deliver a unique “Commencement Express” ceremony for more than 260 graduating seniors today beginning at 3 p.m. in the North Tundra parking lot at Pepsi Center.

Because North High School is a core Denver Public School, graduating students were invited to receive their diplomas via a drive-through ceremony, that included festive elements provided by KSE’s Game Presentation Department. Entertainment included appearances by Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky and Nuggets Dancers; Colorado Avalanche mascot Bernie and Avs Ram Trucks Ice Patrol; Colorado Rapids mascot RapidMan; music; team drumlines and alumni ambassadors.

“We applaud all members of the class of 2020 throughout Colorado and the entire nation,” said KSE VP of Community Relations Deb Dowling. “Watching this special group of students and their families persevere during this unprecedented time with great resolve and empathy inspires all of us. Helping to host this event is the least Kroenke Sports Charities could do, and we couldn’t’ be happier to play a small role in celebrating the accomplishments and resiliency of North High School’s Class of 2020.”

North High School is a historic public high school located in the Northside of Denver within two miles of Pepsi Center. The school is part of the Denver Public Schools system, a longtime partner of Kroenke Sports Charities, and has been in continuous operation since 1883. It is one of the four original high schools in Denver.