Jesselyn and Cole Sutter to take Western Union First Shot ahead of Nuggets vs. Pistons

Jesselyn and Cole Sutter, two Nuggets Season Ticket Members, are taking tonight's Western Union First Shot ahead of the home against the Pistons. Here's more about both:

Cole and I [Jesselyn] have been Nuggets season ticket holders since 2019. I am a PE Teacher in Jefferson County and a Group Fitness Instructor at Lifetime Fitness, and Cole is a junior at Broomfield High School. We are both natives of Colorado and have been lifelong Nuggets fans. Cole attended his first game when he was only 2 years old. One of our favorite memories of attending a Nuggets game is when the Nuggets beat the 76ers with a game-winning 3 point buzzer beater by Emanuel Mudiay. We had to dig out of a massive snowstorm to attend the game and then were lucky enough to get moved to courtside seats. From that moment, we knew that we needed to attend as many Nuggets games as possible! A few years later, here we are! We are so excited to watch our Nuggets play in person again! We have missed it so much and it’s so good to be back! Go Nuggets!!