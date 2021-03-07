Zion Williamson to replace Joel Embiid in Team Durant starting lineup

Zion Williamson | 2021 NBA All-Star

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will replace Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the starting lineup for Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played tonight at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the NBA announced.

According to NBA rules, if an All-Star Game starter is unable to participate in the game after the All-Star Draft has been conducted, the head coach of his All-Star team will name a replacement starter from that team’s group of reserves. Team Durant head coach Doc Rivers of the 76ers selected Williamson to replace Embiid, who will not play today in accordance with the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Williamson will be the fourth youngest All-Star starter in NBA history, behind only Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

TNT’s NBA All-Star coverage will begin today at 5 p.m. ET with TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax, followed by the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge and MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. NBA All-Star Game coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET, with AT&T Slam Dunk taking place at halftime. ESPN Radio will also air the NBA All-Star Game and AT&T Slam Dunk.

Team Durant starters:

Bradley Beal (Wizards)

Kyrie Irving (Nets)

Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Zion Williamson (Pelicans)

Team LeBron starters:

Stephen Curry (Warriors)

Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

LeBron James (Lakers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)