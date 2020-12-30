Top Stories
Zach Collins out indefinitely after ankle surgery
Blazers forward had surgery to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture.
Official release
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Trail Blazers forward/center Zach Collins underwent revision surgery today to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis.
Collins previously underwent ankle surgery on September 1.
Collins is out indefinitely and his status will be updated accordingly.