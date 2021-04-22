Top Stories

Wizards rookie Deni Avdija wheeled off court with right ankle injury

The No. 9 pick landed awkwardly after missing a layup late in the second quarter against Golden State.

The Associated Press

Deni Avdija lay on the floor for several minutes following the injury.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards rookie Deni Avdija suffered a serious-looking injury to his right ankle and was taken from the court in a wheelchair on Wednesday night.

Avdija landed awkwardly after missing a layup late in the second quarter against Golden State. He lay on the floor for several minutes and teammate Jordan Bell came off the bench to cover his lower leg with a jersey. Wizards employees carefully helped Avdija into the wheelchair and he was taken off the court while rubbing his head with a towel.

The Wizards did not provide any detail on the injury after the game, but coach Scott Brooks would not rule out Avdija returning this season.

Washington selected the 20-year-old Avdija out of his native Israel with the ninth pick in last year’s draft. The 6-foot-9 small forward is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.

