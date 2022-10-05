Top Stories

Wizards forward Corey Kispert (ankle) out 4-6 weeks

The second-year forward suffered the injury in a preseason game vs. Golden State.

Associated Press

Wizards swingman Corey Kispert averaged 8.2 points per game last season.

Corey Kispert is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a sprained left ankle, the Washington Wizards announced Wednesday.

Kispert stepped on an opponent’s foot during Sunday’s preseason game in Japan against the Golden State Warriors.

The Wizards open the regular season Oct. 19 at Indiana, so this timetable would certainly keep Kispert out for the first few games.

The 6-foot-6 Kispert, Washington’s first-round draft pick before last season, averaged 8.2 points in 77 games as a rookie.

