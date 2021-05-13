Warriors sign Juan Toscano-Anderson to multi-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to a multi-year contract, the team announced today.

The Oakland native stays in The Bay 🙌 The Warriors have signed forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/AZIcBeVuR4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 13, 2021

Toscano-Anderson, who signed a two-way contact with the Warriors on December 22, 2020, is averaging 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 20.3 minutes in 55 games (15 starts) this season. The Oakland native has scored in double-figures 10 times, including a career-high 20-point performance on April 15 at Cleveland. On May 1 at Houston, he recorded a career-high five blocked shots and four steals, becoming the first Warrior since Draymond Green to record those numbers in a game.

In two seasons with Golden State, Toscano-Anderson owns career averages of 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 20.6 minutes in 64 games (21 starts). He spent the first part of the 2019-20 season with Golden State’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, averaging 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.39 steals in 29.0 minutes over 31 games (12 starts).

Toscano-Anderson becomes the third player to have his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA contract by Golden State, joining Quinn Cook (2017-18) and Damion Lee (2019-20). The NBA introduced two-way contracts prior to the 2017-18 season.

The FIRST EVER former camper to sign a multi-year deal with the @warriors! Proud would be an understatement, congrats @juanonjuan10 👏 pic.twitter.com/sbPquritf9 — Warriors Basketball Academy (@gswacademy) May 13, 2021