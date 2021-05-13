Play-In Picture: Hawks, Knicks clinch as East seedings solidify

After a hard-fought overtime loss to the Lakers, it’s likely this overachieving Knicks group wouldn’t have minded having a chance to earn their playoff clincher on the court. And yet, it’s no time to assume they view the achievements are over — they joined the Hawks in clinching on Wednesday, and can still wend their way into the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup, rather than finding themselves opposite likely No. 3 seed Milwaukee.

The entire East actually shook out, with the six playoff spots accounted for and the four State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament places all but assured. (The Wizards are but one win away from clinching the final slot.)

Out West, the Mavericks dealt a death blow to the Pelicans, knocking them out of the race and leaving Sacramento as the lone challenger to San Antonio for the final Play-In place. The Trail Blazers and Lakers also won, leaving that No. 5-6-7 mashup in stasis heading into the back end of this final week.

Several teams are in action Thursday, and as the games played converge, the intrigue only increases.



If the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament started today:

Eastern Conference

East 7 ( Celtics ) vs. East 8 ( Hornets ) | Winner gets No. 7 overall seed

East 9 ( Pacers ) vs. East 10 ( Wizards ) | Loser is eliminated

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10 | Winner gets No. 8 overall seed

Western Conference

West 7 ( Lakers ) vs. West 8 ( Warriors ) | Winner gets No. 7 overall seed

West 9 ( Grizzlies ) vs. West 10 ( Spurs ) | Loser is eliminated

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10 | Winner gets No. 8 overall seed

EASTERN CONFERENCE

4. Atlanta Hawks (–)

Record: 39-31

Games Ahead (7th): 4.0

*Holds tiebreaker vs. BOS, MIA; NYK hold tiebreaker

Games Back (3rd): 5.5



Last Result: 120-116 W vs. WAS

Next Opponent: vs. ORL on Thursday

The Hawks clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 with a fourth-quarter rally against the Wizards, who were looking to not only secure their place in the Play-In, but perhaps elevate to eighth. Atlanta edges ahead of the Heat, and holding the tiebreaker only further pads the half-game margin, what with the lowly Magic and Rockets remaining on the docket.

5. Miami Heat (—)

Record: 38-31

Games Ahead (7th): 3.5

*Holds tiebreaker vs. NYK; ATL holds tiebreaker

Games Back (4th): 0.5

*ATL holds tiebreaker



Last Result: 129-121 W @ BOS

Next Opponent: vs. PHI on Thursday





The Heat, already set to avoid the Play-In Tournament, now have (official) company in the Hawks and Heat. Philadelphia and Milwaukee await, and a strong finish will determine whether they’re playing No. 4-5 or potential fodder for the No. 3 Bucks in the opening round. That might not be as imposing for Miami after last season’s Finals run, which ran right through Milwaukee in the bubble’s conference semifinals.



6. New York Knicks (—)

Record: 38-31

Games Back (5th): —

*Holds tiebreaker vs. ATL; MIA holds tiebreaker

Last Result: 101-99 (OT) L vs. LAL

Next Opponent: vs. SAS on Thursday





The Knicks have clinched! Over in Cleveland, the Celtics took an L that guaranteed the Knicks a top-6 finish in the East. Tuesday’s OT loss to the Lakers created a three-way logjam with multiple tie-breaker scenarios, but the Knicks still could rise up to 4th with the right combination of outcomes. Charlotte and Boston will be playing for position, so they could prove a feisty pair.



7. Boston Celtics (–)

Record: 35-35

Games Ahead (8th): 1.5



Last Result: 102-94 L @ CLE

Next Opponent: @ MIN on Saturday



Another night, another loss for the Celtics, who have now dropped eight of 10 games and will need at least one Play-In Tournament victory to even appear in this season’s playoffs. They’ve got a weekend back-to-back against the Timberwolves and Knicks to close out, and will need to win at least one to hold off the Hornets.

8. Charlotte Hornets (–)

Record: 33-36

Games Ahead (9th): —

*Holds tiebreaker vs. IND, WAS

Games Back (7th): 1.5

*BOS holds tiebreaker

Last Result: 117-112 L vs. DEN

Next Opponent: vs. LAC on Thursday



The Hornets couldn’t quite gain ground Tuesday, but clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament and a shot at their first playoff spot since 2016. With remaining games against the LA Clippers (at home), New York and Washington (both on the road) the Hornets still have a chance to both earn homecourt as the No. 7 seed or face a two-game road climb if all goes South. That finale at Washington suddenly looms large.



9. Indiana Pacers (–)

Record: 33-36

Games Ahead (10th): 1.5

*WAS holds tiebreaker

Games Back (8th): —

*CHA holds tiebreaker

Last Result: 103-94 W vs. PHI

Next Opponent: vs. MIL on Thursday

The Pacers clinched a Play-In spot with Tuesday’s impressive victory over Philadelphia. That crucial No. 7-8 pairing remains within reach, and the Wizards’ (second straight) loss to Atlanta has left a little cushion for home court in the event they don’t get there.

10. Washington Wizards (–)

Record: 32-38

Games Ahead (11th): 2.5

Games Back (9th): 1.5

*Holds tiebreaker vs. IND; CHA holds tiebreaker

Last Result: 120-116 L @ ATL

Next Opponent: vs. CLE on Friday

The Wizards needed only to win once in their final three games — against Atlanta, Cleveland or Charlotte — to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament. After taking an L at the hands of the Hawks, the door remains open for the Bulls to charge through, even as a potential climb to 8th place remains possible.

11. Chicago Bulls (—)

Record: 29-40

Games Back (10th): 2.5

Last Result: 115-107 L vs. BKN

Next Opponent: vs. TOR on Thursday



The Bulls’ only route into the Play-In Tournament is to sweep their final three games … and hope Washington’s slide tumbles into a season-ending snowball. Back-to-back losses to Atlanta helped, but the Wizards have two bites at a one-win apple.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

5. Portland Trail Blazers (—)

Record: 41-29

Games Ahead (7th): 1.0

*Holds tiebreaker vs. LAL

Games Back (4th): 5.0

*Holds tiebreaker vs. DAL



Last Result: 105-98 W @ UTA

Next Opponent: @ PHX on Thursday

The Blazers did what they had to do against Utah, getting the usual backcourt fireworks and a fun throwback game from Carmelo Anthony (18 points, 7-for-13 shooting). But so did the Mavericks and the Lakers. Fifth remains theirs … for now, as games against Phoenix and Denver are on deck.

6. Dallas Mavericks (–)

Record: 41-29

Games Ahead (7th): 1.0

*Holds tiebreaker vs. LAL

Games Back (5th): —

*POR holds tiebreaker



Last Result: 125-107 W vs. NOP

Next Opponent: vs. TOR on Friday

The Mavericks, demolished by 29 points in a Tuesday loss to Memphis, turned around to KO the Pelicans right out of the postseason mix. The Lakers hung on against the Rockets to keep the pressure on, though the Mavs retain a one-game lead and the head-to-head tiebreaker with only two games left for each squad.

7. Los Angeles Lakers (–)

Record: 40-30

Games Ahead (11th): 8.0

Games Back (6th): 1.0

*POR, DAL hold tiebreakers

Last Result: 124-122 W vs. HOU

Next Opponent: @ IND on Saturday



Another not pretty one, but they knocked off the Rockets without LeBron James or Anthony Davis. Winning with defense, they could well be bolstered by LeBron’s return as they challenge offense-starved Indiana and a New Orleans team that now has nothing to play for. They’ll need help, but stand to help themselves.

8. Golden State Warriors (—)

Record: 37-33

Games Ahead (11th): 5.5

Games Back (6th): 4.0

Last Result: 122-116 W vs. PHO

Next Opponent: vs. NOP on Friday



After back-to-back victories over the best teams in the West, the Warriors now face the Pelicans — after their elimination from the Play-In race. Stay ahead of Memphis, and it’s a collision course with the Lakers to see who goes on to a likely matchup with Phoenix.

9 —)

Record: 36-33

Games Ahead (11th): 5.0

Games Back (6th): 4.5

Last Result: 133-104 W vs. DAL

Next Opponent: vs. SAC on Thursday



The Grizzlies clinched a Play-In berth against the Mavericks on Tuesday, and now sights are set on 8th, where a likely matchup with the Lakers would provide the first of two chances to make it out of the Play-In and into the postseason.

10. San Antonio Spurs (–)

Record: 33-36

Games Ahead (11th): 2.0

*SAS holds tiebreaker

Games Back (6th): 7.5

Last Result: 128-116 L @ BKN

Next Opponent: @ NYK on Thursday

The Spurs traveled to the Big Apple and caught a bad one with James Harden’s return. Even off the bench, it sparked the Nets to a nearly wire-to-wire win, leaving San Antonio likely relegated to 10th and within range of … Sacramento! New Orleans is out, so one challenger down.

11. Sacramento Kings (🔼)

Record: 31-38

Games Back (10th): 2.0

Last Result: 122-106 W vs. OKC

Next Opponent: @ MEM on Thursday



On the strength of … not playing as the Spurs lost, the Kings skipped past the Pelicans, the lone challenger for a Play-In place out West. Yet they’re still on the brink, just one loss or San Antonio win from erasure.

12. New Orleans Pelicans (🔽)

Record: 31-39

Games Back (10th): 2.5

*SAS holds tiebreaker



Last Result: 125-107 L @ DAL

Next Opponent: @ DAL on Wednesday

That loss to the Mavericks was all she wrote, kids. Just wait ’til next year.