Warriors rookie Wiseman exits early vs. Rockets with knee injury

Warriors rookie James Wiseman injured his right knee landing after a transition layup attempt in the second quarter Saturday against the Rockets, and will not return.

With the Warriors shooting upcourt, Wiseman took a pass in stride on the right wing and went up for a layup. Kenyon Martin Jr. challenged and made a clean block of Wiseman’s layup, and the Warriors big landed awkwardly on his right leg. Wiseman’s knee gave out and he crumpled to the crowd.

He quickly rose, but was limping and wincing, which led to a Warriors timeout as Wiseman headed to the locker room.

James Wiseman (right knee) is being evaluated and will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 11, 2021

Wiseman has averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.8 minutes across 38 games.