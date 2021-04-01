Top Stories

Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball named Kia NBA Rookies of the Month

The No. 1 and No. 3 overall draft picks were at the top of their class in March.

From NBA.com News Services

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball have been named the Kia NBA Rookies of the Month for games played in March.

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick, led all rookies with 24.2 points per game in March to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals over 13 games with the Timberwolves.

Ball, who was selected 3rd overall, played 8 games in March before he was sidelined indefinitely with a fractured right wrist. Prior to the injury, Ball was averaging 18.5 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Hornets.

Other nominees: Tyrese Haliburton (Kings), Theo Maledon (Thunder), Aleksej Pokusevski (Thunder), Jae’Sean Tate (Rockets), Saddiq Bey (Pistons), Isaiah Stewart (Pistons), Immanuel Quickley (Knicks) and Patrick Williams (Bulls)

