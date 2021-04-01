Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball named Kia NBA Rookies of the Month

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball have been named the Kia NBA Rookies of the Month for games played in March.

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick, led all rookies with 24.2 points per game in March to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals over 13 games with the Timberwolves.

No surprises. 𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐈𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐇 🏅 pic.twitter.com/6QwAxiPxCU — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 1, 2021

Ball, who was selected 3rd overall, played 8 games in March before he was sidelined indefinitely with a fractured right wrist. Prior to the injury, Ball was averaging 18.5 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Hornets.

🕺🏾 3rd youngest player in NBA history to record 30-5-5

💕 Led all EC rookies in PTS and ALL rookies in AST and STL per game.

🛸 Only rookie in last 60 years to lead the league in total PTS, AST, REB & STL at the All-Star break. CONGRATS @MELOD1P! 👏🏽 🔗: https://t.co/HMmT1jyfU4 pic.twitter.com/M6rqayTPpP — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 1, 2021

Other nominees: Tyrese Haliburton (Kings), Theo Maledon (Thunder), Aleksej Pokusevski (Thunder), Jae’Sean Tate (Rockets), Saddiq Bey (Pistons), Isaiah Stewart (Pistons), Immanuel Quickley (Knicks) and Patrick Williams (Bulls)