Warriors' Oubre out at least another week after MRI reconfirms wrist fracture, ligament tear

Golden State’s final push for favorable position in the Play-In Tournament will likely occur without Kelly Oubre Jr. The team announced that the 6-foot-7 forward underwent an MRI, which reconfirmed previous imaging results of a small avulsion fracture & ligament tear in his left wrist.

The Warriors added that the injury does not require surgery, and that Oubre would be re-evaluated again late next week.

The Warriors acquired Oubre from Oklahoma City via trade last offseason, hoping the 25-year-old would build on his career year with the Phoenix Suns last season.

Oubre shot poorly to start the season, however, before ultimately bouncing back. The former first-round pick is hitting 47.1% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range since Feb. 1, better clips than his overall numbers from 2019-20. Over 55 total games played this season, Oubre is averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals.

Golden State is currently ninth in the Western Conference, just a half-game back of Memphis. Seventh and eighth place offer two chances to earn the lone victory needed to advance from the Play-In Tournament to the 16-team playoff field.