Top Stories

Warriors' Oubre out at least another week after MRI reconfirms wrist fracture, ligament tear

Oubre was in the midst of bouncing back from a slow start to the season before a wrist injury sidelined the 25-year-old forward.

From NBA.com News Services

Kelly Oubre was enjoying a midseason surge before a wrist injury sidelined the young forward.

Golden State’s final push for favorable position in the Play-In Tournament will likely occur without Kelly Oubre Jr. The team announced that the 6-foot-7 forward underwent an MRI, which reconfirmed previous imaging results of a small avulsion fracture & ligament tear in his left wrist.

The Warriors added that the injury does not require surgery, and that Oubre would be re-evaluated again late next week.

The Warriors acquired Oubre from Oklahoma City via trade last offseason, hoping the 25-year-old would build on his career year with the Phoenix Suns last season.

Oubre shot poorly to start the season, however, before ultimately bouncing back. The former first-round pick is hitting 47.1% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range since Feb. 1, better clips than his overall numbers from 2019-20. Over 55 total games played this season, Oubre is averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals.

Golden State is currently ninth in the Western Conference, just a half-game back of Memphis. Seventh and eighth place offer two chances to earn the lone victory needed to advance from the Play-In Tournament to the 16-team playoff field.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.