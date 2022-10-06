Top Stories

Reports: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole get into altercation at practice

Team officials are reviewing the episode and are considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.

Both Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are up for extensions this season.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation and had to be separated during Wednesday’s practice, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Green and Poole had been verbally sparring before they began to push, which escalated when Green took a swing and made contact with Poole. Per Wojnarowski, Poole was not hurt by the punch.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports added that Green was apologetic following the incident. The Green-Poole altercation had been boiling since training camp over possible contract extensions, according to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill.

Team officials are reviewing the episode and are considering disciplinary action toward Green. Goodwill reports Green was emotional in the locker room after the altercation, but it was suggested to Green that he not approach Poole in the wake of the confrontation because the situation was too fresh.

Both Green and Poole played pivotal roles in helping the Warriors win the championship last season, their third in the last six seasons. Green has been with the Warriors since 2012, becoming a four-time All-Star, a Kia Defensive Player of the Year award winner and a seven-time All-Defensive team selection in his career with Golden State.

Poole has steadily risen in his role with the Warriors since being drafted No. 28 overall in 2019. Last season, he averaged a career-best 18.5 points per game and shot 36.4% on 3-pointers. In the 2022 NBA Finals, he was a solid scorer off the bench in that series, averaging 13.2 ppg on 43.5% shooting.

