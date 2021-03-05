Utah's Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert fined for conduct, criticism of officials

NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating and his conduct while exiting the playing court and Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been fined $20,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Mitchell and Gobert made their comments to the media following Utah’s 131-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on March 3 at Wells Fargo Center.

Mitchell, who received two technical fouls and was ejected with 30.8 seconds remaining, recklessly knocked over a water cooler while leaving the court.