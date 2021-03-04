Tune-In Tidbits: TNT Thursday, March 4, 2021

Heat (17-18) at Pelicans (15-20)

8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• In a test of strength vs. strength, the Pelicans rank fifth in the league in scoring inside the paint (52.7 ppg), while the Heat allow the fewest points in the paint of any team in the league (39.9 ppg). Zion Williamson is leading the way with a league-high 19.3 ppg.

• Miami won the first meeting with New Orleans 111-98 on Christmas Day. Duncan Robinson made a season-high seven 3-pointers (in 13 attempts) to finish with a team-high 23 points. Robinson is tied for sixth in 3-pointers made this season with 116 and is shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

• Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 boards for the Pelicans on Christmas Day. In 4:12 of matchup time against Bam Adebayo, Williamson was held to four points on 1-4 shooting from the field and 2-2 on free throws. In 2:58 against rookie Precious Achiuwar, Williamson had 12 points on 1-4 shooting from the field.

• The Pelicans are the second-highest scoring team in the fourth quarter (28.7 ppg) and have the fifth-highest point differential in the final 12 minutes (plus-1.4 ppg). The Heat are the second-lowest scoring team in the fourth quarter (25.0 ppg) and have the seventh-lowest point differential (minus-1.1 ppg).

• The Heat shoot a league-best 70.6% in the restricted area this season. They will be facing a Pelicans team that ranks 29th in rim protection, allowing opponents to shoot 68.1% at the basket while they are defending.