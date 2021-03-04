FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Thursday (Mar. 4)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on FanDuel by FantasyPros.

Kyle Lowry (PG – TOR): $8,500 at BOS

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are both out until the All-Star break, which leaves Kyle Lowry in a great spot against the Celtics. Lowry is averaging 46.4 FanDuel points in his last three games, so don’t hesitate to put him in your lineups in a game that takes on more significance with only one game separating the two teams from fourth and eighth in the Eastern Conference.

De’Aaron Fox (PG – SAC): $8,300 at POR

Fox continues to play extremely well sans Tyler Haliburton, putting up at least 43 FanDuel points in three of his last four contests. He’s provided a shade over 5x value over his last five games and has a positive game script facing the Blazers on the road in what should be a shootout. The Blazers allow 49.1 FanDue points to opposing PGs this season, making Fox an ‘ace in the hole’ for Thursday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SG – OKC): $8,200 at SAS

SGA plays on the backend of a back-to-back set and faces another tough road matchup against the 11th best defense in the NBA. He didn’t play well against the Mavericks on Wednesday, scoring 15 points with three assists, three rebounds and a block. However, he went off for a career-high 42 points with eight rebounds and four assists in their last matchup. San Antonio doesn’t defend well against point guards, allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing PGs this season (50.2). Gilgeous-Alexander will go toe-to-toe with Dejounte Murray, so lock him in as a good bet to exceed 40+ FanDuel points.

Paul George (SG- LAC): $7,900 at WAS

It’ll be hard to pass up PG-13 in a potential track meet against the Wizards. He’s coming off a tough road loss on Tuesday to the Celtics after dropping 32/5/4 with a steal and five triples in 38 minutes. Kawhi Leonard is questionable, and Marcus Morris Jr. will miss the game due to a concussion, leaving the Clips shorthanded in the frontcourt. The Wizards run the fastest-paced offense in the league at 106.3 and rank in the bottom-five in defensive efficiency (111.7), a perfect blend for a PG explosion. He has the upside to provide 50+ FanDuel points and has a relatively safe floor at 40.7 FanDuel PPG. Trust in Yg_Trece.

Khris Middleton (SF – MIL): $7,500 at MEM

Middleton is on a roll as of late, averaging 43.5 FanDuel points over his last five contests. He faces a Grizzlies team that is surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points to the SF position at 49.2 per game. As previously stated, the game total is set to 235, signaling a strong opportunity for Middleton to continue his All-Star worthy performances. With 5.8x value over the past five games, Middleton is a reliable asset tonight.

Norman Powell (SF – TOR): $7,400 at BOS

Did you know that in five games without Pascal Siakam in the lineup, Powell raised his scoring average from 18.1 to 25.4 PPG? The opportunity is even riper for him to ball out with VanVleet also not in uniform. His price went up to $600 in just a day, but it’s justified after averaging 33 points with four rebounds and one assist in his past two games. Don’t fade the walking bucket.

Harrison Barnes (SF – SAC): $7,000 at POR

Barnes continues to fly under the radar as a handy fantasy player this season. He’s been playing great lately, averaging 37.6 FanDuel points over his last five games. He’s hit 5.4x value in that span, and similar to De’Aaron Fox, he should be able to take advantage of Portland’s bottom-three defense. Barnes has been on a roll since reportedly drawing interest from contending teams, and he has no signs of slowing down.

Enes Kanter (C – POR): $6,600 vs. SAC

If you like double-doubles, Kanter is your guy. He’s notched a double-double in five of his last six games, and over that span, he’s provided a shade under 5x value and 1.08 fantasy points per minute. He should feast in the paint against the Kings, as they rank dead last in the NBA, allowing 52.9 points per game. He’s consistent and poised to have another successful outing.

T.J. McConnell (PG – IND): $5,000 vs. DEN

How could we shy away from the sticky bandit? McConnell set an NBA record last night with nine steals in only one half of play against the Cavs, finishing the night with a 16-point, 13-assists and 10-steal triple-double. At only $5K, he’s a literal steal for Thursday. He’s dished out at least five assists in his last six games and remains a good bet to see 25+ minutes on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Don’t be surprised if he sees 5x value with ease on Thursday.

Isaiah Roby (PF – OKC): $4,600 at SAS

With the Thunder on the second leg of a back-to-back, Al Horford should get his typical DNP-rest designation on Thursday, giving Roby another shot to earn more minutes in a plus matchup. With LaMarcus Aldridge on the doubtful side of questionable, the Spurs will run a smaller unit, allowing Roby to get more involved in the game plan. He’s accumulated a nice set of counting stats in his last two, averaging 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals. If he can get 30+ minutes, he could be a cheap value option.