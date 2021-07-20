Tune-In Tidbits: 2021 NBA Finals, Game 6

• The list of players that have averaged at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in an NBA Finals series begins and ends with a Milwaukee Buck. Giannis Antetokounmpo enters Game 6 averaging 32.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the first to accomplish the feat in 1974 (32.6 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 5.4 apg) but his Bucks lost to the Celtics in seven games. If Giannis is able to maintain these averages and win the title, he would join Hakeem Olajuwon as the only player to do so. Giannis is the only player on this list to post these numbers while averaging fewer than 40 minutes per game. He would also be the first to do so while shooting over 60% from the field (61.2 FG%).

Players to Average 30-10-5 in NBA Finals

NAME FINALS TEAM OPP PPG RPG APG MPG FG% RESULT Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1974 MIL BOS 32.6 12.1 5.4 49.3 52.4 Lost in 7 Hakeem Olajuwon 1995 HOU ORL 32.8 11.5 5.5 44.8 48.3 Won in 4 LeBron James 2015 CLE GSW 35.8 13.3 8.8 45.7 39.8 Lost in 6 LeBron James 2017 CLE GSW 33.6 12 10 42.4 56.4 Lost in 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2021 MIL PHX 32.2 13 5.6 39.3 61.2 Leads 3-2

• The Bucks are attempting to become only the fifth team in NBA history to win the NBA Finals after trailing the series 0-2. The other four teams to accomplish the feat are: 1969 Boston Celtics, 1977 Portland Trail Blazers, 2006 Miami Heat and 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers. If the Bucks can win on Tuesday, they would join the 1977 Blazers and 2006 Heat as the only teams to win four straight and close out the series in six games.

• Devin Booker has scored at least 40 points in back-to-back Finals games. If he scores 40 again tonight, not only would Booker become just the seventh player to have three consecutive 40+ point games in the NBA playoffs, he would join Michael Jordan as the only player to do so in the NBA Finals. Jordan had four straight 40+ point games against the Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals.

Player Streaks: 40+ Points, 3+ Games, NBA Playoffs

Player Streak Playoff Round Playoff Year Jerry West 6 West Div Finals 1965 Bernard King 4 First Round 1984 Michael Jordan 4 NBA Finals 1993 Allen Iverson 3 East Finals (2), NBA Finals (1) 2001 Michael Jordan 3 First Round 1989 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 3 West Semis 1977 Jamal Murray 3 First Round 2020 Michael Jordan 3 East Semis 1990

• The Suns were the second-best clutch team during the regular season (25-12, 0.676) and entered the NBA Finals with a 4-1 mark in clutch games during the postseason. However, the Bucks have won each of the past two games – the only ones in The Finals to feature clutch time (scoring inside five points in final five minutes). Khris Middleton leads all players with 14 clutch points in the series; no other player has more than four points, and no Sun has more than two points.

• The Suns are looking to avoid their first four-game losing streak of the season (regular season and playoffs); Phoenix’s last four-game losing streak was from Feb. 2 to March 3, 2020. The Bucks are going for their seventh win streak of at least four games this season; one of which came in the playoffs as they swept the Miami Heat in the opening round.