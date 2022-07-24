Drew League

Trae Young, John Collins show out at 2022 Drew League

Atlanta's dynamic duo combines for 38 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's pro-am game in Los Angeles.

From NBA.com News Services

Trae Young and John Collins deliver in Drew League action Saturday in Los Angeles.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young didn’t disappoint in his first Drew League appearance since 2019, finishing with 22 points, seven assists and seven steals in Saturday’s 103-100 loss.

Fellow Hawk John Collins, playing in the Drew League for the first time, finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Young and Collins suited up for Black Pearl Elite in a showdown against CitiTeam Blazers.

When he played in the Drew League in 2019, Young dropped 31 points in his debut for BB4L.

The Drew League was founded by Alvin Wills in 1973. The pro-am league has showcased both local and professional stars in Los Angeles for nearly 50 years.

Dozens of NBA players have participated in the Drew League, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, John Wall, Paul Pierce and many more.

James made his return to the Drew League on July 16 after not having played in the annual pro-am showcase since 2011. His performance helped bring the league back into the spotlight.

