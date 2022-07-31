Everything to know about streaming Drew League games

The NBA and Drew League have partnered up.

Starting Saturday, July 23, select 2022 Drew League games will be streamed globally on the NBA App and NBA.com. This year marks the first time NBA platforms will feature a pro-am league, building upon the NBA’s goal to engage with fans throughout the offseason and widen its scope of basketball content. The Drew League made its debut on NBA digital platforms on July 16 with an exciting matchup featuring LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan.

Below is everything to know about the collaboration between the NBA and Drew League.

How can I watch live Drew League games?

Select games, including the playoffs and championship, will be streamed globally across the NBA App and NBA.com. On the day of the games, this page will be updated with a web link to the NBA.com stream. Links will also be shared on @NBA’s Twitter feed. To find the game on the NBA App for Apple + Android, download the app > click the Games tab at the bottom > select the stream.

What is the Drew League’s schedule?

Premier Drew League summer games will stream on NBA platforms on the weekends leading up to the championship game on Sunday, August 21.

Will games be available to watch after it ends?

Highlights from games that are streamed will be shared on each of the NBA’s digital and social platforms. A full replay of each game will later be available on the NBA App and NBA.com.

Where are Drew League games played?

Games are played in Los Angeles at King Drew Magnet High School.

Which NBA players have participated in the Drew League?

Dozens of NBA players have participated in the Drew League, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, John Wall, Paul Pierce and many more.

About the Drew League:

The Drew League was founded by Alvin Wills in 1973. The pro-am league has showcased both local and professional stars in Los Angeles for nearly 50 years. “This is an extremely exciting year for the Drew League, and we are thrilled to collaborate with the NBA to bring the league to more fans across the globe,” said Chaniel Smiley, Drew League Commissioner. “I’m very proud of the work we have done this year for The Drew and look forward to all the new fans experiencing first-hand the talent of the players in the Drew League as well as its cultural impact.” Find more details about the Drew League here.