Top international prospect Dyson Daniels signs with Ignite

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — International standout Dyson Daniels, a highly touted guard out of NBA Global Academy in Australia, has signed with NBA G League Ignite, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced today.

“I’m so blessed to be joining Ignite and I’m ready to take my game to the next level,” Daniels said.

Daniels joined NBA Global Academy, an elite basketball training center at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, Australia, in 2019. The Bendigo, Australia native emerged as one of the country’s top young prospects, participating in the NBA Academy Games 2019, exhibition games at the 2019 NBA G League Winter Showcase and the 2020 Torneo Junior Ciutat de L’Hospitalet in Barcelona, Spain.

He previously represented Australia at the FIBA U15 Oceania Championships before receiving an invitation to join Australia’s senior national team in FIBA competition this February, pouring in 23 points alongside four assists, three rebounds and six steals against New Zealand. Daniels is currently training with the Australian national team for the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2021, set for July 3-11.

Daniels becomes the second NBA Academy graduate to sign with Ignite, following India’s Princepal Singh (NBA Academy India; NBA Global Academy). Daniels joins Michael Foster Jr., Jaden Hardy and Scoot Henderson among Ignite’s incoming top young standouts looking to continue the team’s success from its inaugural year. With five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw serving as head coach, Ignite’s first season featured strong professional debuts from elite prospects Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and Singh.