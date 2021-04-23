Top Stories

5-star prospect Michael Foster Jr. signs with NBA G League Ignite

Foster is ranked by ESPN as the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2021.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – Forward Michael Foster Jr., a five-star prospect, has signed to play with NBA G League Ignite next season, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced today.  Foster, ranked by ESPN as the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2021, is the first player to sign with NBA G League Ignite for its second season.

“I’m super ready to learn the NBA game and train like an NBA player from NBA guys while playing for NBA G League Ignite,” Foster said.

A 2021 McDonald’s All-American, Foster spent his last two high school seasons at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, where he averaged 32.2 points and 18.4 rebounds as a senior and 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.1 blocks as a junior.

In his first two high school seasons, Foster led Washington High School of Information Technology in his native Milwaukee to back-to-back Division 2 state runner-up finishes.  He earned All-State and All-Area First Team honors as a sophomore.

NBA G League Ignite is a first-of-its-kind program that gives top young prospects a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life skills training and preparing for the NBA Draft.  Coached by five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw, Ignite recently completed a successful inaugural season that featured elite prospects Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd, and international standout Princepal Singh.

