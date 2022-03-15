Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns goes for career-high 60 in win over Spurs

There was no stopping or containing Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns on Monday night at AT&T Center.

The All-Star big man scored a franchise- and career-high 60 points in a 149-139 victory against the San Antonio Spurs. Towns was unstoppable in the third quarter, pouring in 32 points (fourth most for a quarter in NBA history). He also finished the game with 17 rebounds and 7-for-11 on 3-pointers.

“I told Coach before the game, `Hey listen, we need this win. I’ll do whatever it takes,’” Towns said. “‘If I need to play 44, 48 minutes, I’ll get it done.’ That was kind of the mindset I came in (with). I had to dominate. I had to be my best.”

Yesterday was two years to the date that my parents walked into the ER at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ and were admitted with COVID-19. The same hospital that my mother gave me life, and tragically, the same hospital where I saw her life begin to slip away — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 15, 2022

I say this to say…no matter what life throws at you, you can come out of it stronger. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. Miss you Momma. This game….my life…is for you ❤️🕊 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 15, 2022

Towns surpassed his previous career best of 56 points against Atlanta on March 28, 2018 — which had been the franchise mark. Lakers star LeBron James and Hawks guard Trae Young previously shared league-high honors this season with 56 points.

Towns entered the third quarter with 56 points and 14 boards to join Carmelo Anthony as the only two players in the last 20 seasons with 50 or more points and 10 or more rebounds through three quarters.

He sat down with 6:34 remaining shortly after picking up his fourth and fifth fouls within 45 seconds, but returned to the floor with three minutes left to set his career high.

Towns said he asked Finch what he wanted to do and the coach told him to ‘“go get 60.’”

“So I just went out there, tried to be really aggressive,” Towns said.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the @Timberwolves had 56 points and 14 rebounds in the first 3 quarters tonight. He is the 2nd player in the last 20 seasons with 50+ points and 10+ rebounds through 3 quarters, joining Carmelo Anthony on January 24, 2014 (56p/10r). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) March 15, 2022

Towns became the sixth player in Timberwolves history to notch a 50-point game and the first to do it multiple times. He also became the first NBA player with 60 points and 17 rebounds in a game since Shaquille O’Neal had 61 and 23 for the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6, 2000.

Towns joins Karl Malone, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan, James Harden and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history with 60 points and 15 rebounds in a game.

* Chamberlain had 60 points and 15 rebounds a total of 20 times in his NBA career.

Towns was hitting from all spots on the court Monday night, including 7-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Fueled by Towns’ historic night, the Timberwolves secured their first 40-win season since 2018.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.