Karl-Anthony Towns, Trae Young, Steph Curry make NBA history with scoring outbursts

To say Trae Young, Stephen Curry and Karl-Anthony Towns had it going Monday night would be a huge understatement.

Young finished with 46 points in a 122-113 win against Portland. Curry went off for 47 points (on his 34th birthday, nonetheless) in a 126-112 win against Washington. Last but not least, Towns played headliner, pouring in a career-high 60 points in a 149-139 win against San Antonio.

It was the first time in NBA history that there were three 45-point scorers in three different games.

Karl-Anthony Towns (60), Stephen Curry (47) and Trae Young (46) all scored at least 45 on Monday. This is the first day in NBA history there has been a 45-point scorer in 3 different games (h/t @EliasSports). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 15, 2022

The reigning scoring champion Curry shot 16 for 25 with seven 3-pointers, dribbling past defenders and shaking coverage to make off-balanced shots.

Curry’s 47 points on his 34th birthday are the fourth most by a player on their birthday in NBA history.

Shaquille O’Neal | 61 on 28th birthday in 2000

on 28th birthday in 2000 Dominique Wilkins | 53 on 27th birthday in 1987

on 27th birthday in 1987 LeBron James | 48 on 25th birthday in 2009

on 25th birthday in 2009 Stephen Curry | 47 on 34th birthday in 2022

Trae Young scored 21 of his 46 points in the third period and the Hawks recovered from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blazers.

He became the first player in the NBA this season to score 40 or more on back-to-back nights, per Elias Sports, having scored 47 in Sunday’s 131-128 win over Indiana.

“He does it every night,” teammate De’Andre Hunter said. “We’re used to seeing it, but it’s amazing still.”

Young’s second straight 40-point outing was the 24th of his career.

“He’s a guy who is going to establish the tempo for us,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “He’s done a good job of that in these last few games, playing faster and looking to attack and really be aggressive.”

Trae Young is the first player in the NBA this season to score 40+ on back-to-back nights and the first to do so since Bradley Beal (2/23/20, 2/24/20), per @EliasSports. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) March 15, 2022

As for Towns, all he did was score a franchise-high 60 points, becoming the sixth player in Timberwolves history to notch a 50-point game and the first to do it multiple times. Towns joins Karl Malone, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan, James Harden and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history with 60 points and 15 rebounds in a game.

Towns entered the third quarter with 56 points and 14 boards to join Carmelo Anthony as the only two players in the last 20 seasons with 50 or more points and 10 or more rebounds through three quarters.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the @Timberwolves had 56 points and 14 rebounds in the first 3 quarters tonight. He is the 2nd player in the last 20 seasons with 50+ points and 10+ rebounds through 3 quarters, joining Carmelo Anthony on January 24, 2014 (56p/10r). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) March 15, 2022

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.