Thunder waive guard Austin Rivers

The guard will become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers.

From NBA.com News Services

Austin Rivers played in 21 games with the Knicks this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder officially waived guard Austin Rivers on Sunday, the team announced.

The guard was acquired by the Thunder from the New York Knicks in a three-team deal on March 25.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are the “leaders” to sign Rivers after he clears waivers.

The 28-year-old guard averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 21 games with the Knicks this season.

NBA Logo

