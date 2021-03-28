Thunder waive guard Austin Rivers

The Oklahoma City Thunder officially waived guard Austin Rivers on Sunday, the team announced.

The guard was acquired by the Thunder from the New York Knicks in a three-team deal on March 25.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are the “leaders” to sign Rivers after he clears waivers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are leaders to sign Austin Rivers upon clearing waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s strong mutual interest between the sides. https://t.co/xnw7aherEe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2021

The 28-year-old guard averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 21 games with the Knicks this season.