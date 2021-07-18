Team USA defeats Spain in final exhibition before Olympics

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Keldon Johnson added 15 to help the U.S. beat Spain 83-76 on Sunday night in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams.

Johnson just joined the team two days earlier after Bradley Beal, who was placed into health and safety protocol Wednesday, was ruled out for the Olympic Games and Kevin Love withdrew because of a calf injury. The U.S. also added JaVale McGee, who didn’t play.

This was the U.S. team’s fourth exhibition in eight days in Las Vegas. The Americans were supposed to have a fifth against Australia on Friday, but that was canceled because of health and safety protocols.

The two top-ranked team in the world struggled early on with Spain missing its first six shots before finally getting a basket 4:35 into the game.

Despite the slow start the Spaniards led 18-14 after one. They extended the lead to 38-36 at the half. Lillard and Durant each had 11 points at the half. The two combined to go 7 for 16 from the field while the rest of the U.S. squad was 5 of 19. Ricky Rubio had 14 points at the half for Spain.

Trailing 46-42 in the third quarter, the U.S. finally got going. The Americans scored the first 11 points during a 23-6 run that spanned the final two quarters. Johnson had eight points during the game-changing spurt. His dunk midway through the burst brought the crowd to life.

Spain only had one field goal in the final 5:44 of the quarter and was down 57-50 heading into the fourth quarter.

The U.S. kept the burst going to start the fourth and led 65-52 on Jayson Tatum’s reverse layup with 7:30 left. Spain could get no closer than eight the rest of the way.

>Box Score

1st Quarter

Team USA got off to a quick start, going on a 7-0 run in the first few minutes of the game. But Spain shook off some early rust and stormed back with a run of their own to take a 18-14 lead after the opening quarter.

2nd Quarter

After getting off to a slow start from beyond the arc, Team USA found their shooting rhythm in the 2nd period. US drained four 3s in the 2nd quarter after making just one in the 1st. Kevin Durant poured in 9 points in the quarter, including a pair of triples. Durant and Damian Lillard led Team USA with 11 points each, as they trailed Spain 38-36 at halftime.

3rd Quarter

Team USA used a strong 3rd period to turn a 2-point halftime deficit into a 7-point lead heading into the 4th quarter. US went on an 11-0 run in the period, led by young Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, who scored 10 points in the quarter.

BRING THAT ENERGY 🗣 pic.twitter.com/6Z6h58lrpS — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 19, 2021

Spurs' Johnson delivers big 3rd quarter vs. Spain

4th Quarter

The US’ momentum from the 3rd quarter carried over into the final period, as the team extended its lead and went on to win 83-76. Zach LaVine had a huge quarter, scoring all 13 of his points in the final period, including a couple highlight slams. Lillard led Team USA in points with 19, and Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio paced Spain with 23.

Team USA’s best buckets vs. Spain

The Associated Press contributed to this report.