Top Stories

Suns set NBA record for most made 3s in a quarter in win over Rockets

Phoenix also set a new franchise record with 25 made 3-pointers on Monday night.

From NBA.com News Services

Jae Crowder drills eight 3-pointers in Phoenix's Monday-night victory over Denver.

Phoenix’s dramatic turnaround season hit a new peak in their 126-120 victory over Houston on Monday, one that set a new standard of long-distance damage. The Suns set an NBA record with 12 made 3-pointers in the second quarter, eclipsing the previous mark of 11.

Jae Crowder highlighted the hot streak with a perfect 5-for-5 showing from beyond the arc in the quarter, while the Suns as a team shot 12-for-16 from downtown in that 12-minute span.

Phoenix finished the game with a new franchise record 25 made 3-pointers, with Crowder accounting for eight of them. Nine different Suns players made at least one 3-pointer on the night.

Phoenix, which holds the league’s second-longest playoff drought (10 years), currently boasts the second-best record in the league and trails first-place Utah by 1.5 games in the standings.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.