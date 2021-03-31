Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi commits $10M to NBA Foundation

NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns Vice Chairman and CEO of Najafi Companies Jahm Najafi has pledged a $10 million commitment to the NBA Foundation, it was announced today by NBA Foundation Executive Director Greg Taylor. Najafi’s contribution, $1 million per year over the next 10 years, will further the Foundation’s mission to drive economic empowerment for Black communities through employment and career advancement. His donation is in addition to the $10 million the Phoenix Suns have already pledged to the Foundation as part of the $300 million commitment made by the 30 NBA teams in initial funding.

“This past year I have been inspired by the NBA family’s efforts to advance social justice, especially through the Board of Governor’s long-term commitment in creating the NBA Foundation,” said Najafi. “I’ve seen firsthand how economic opportunity can change lives, and I look forward to supporting the Foundation over the next 10 years as they impact the lives of Black youth.”

Since 2002, Najafi – an Alternate Governor of the Phoenix Suns – has been the CEO of Najafi Companies, an international private investment firm servicing the sports, consumer, media, technology and real estate industries. With a strong passion for social impact, Najafi, together with Colin Kaepernick, recently created the Mission Advancement Corp., a special purpose acquisition company committed to partnering, investing and advancing a world class consumer company with the aim of creating meaningful financial, social and cultural value.

“The NBA Foundation is grateful for Mr. Najafi’s generous commitment,” said Taylor. “As a proven leader in sports and business and advocate for social justice, we look forward to working together toward our shared goal of creating greater opportunity and outcomes for Black young people.”

The NBA Foundation will seek to increase access and support for high school, college-aged and career-ready individuals, and assist national and local organizations that provide skills training, mentorship, coaching and pipeline development in NBA markets and communities across the United States and Canada. As a public charity, the Foundation will continue to work strategically to develop additional programming and funding sources that deepen the NBA family’s commitment to racial equality and social justice.

To learn more about the NBA Foundation, please visit www.nbafoundation.com.