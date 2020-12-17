NBA Foundation names Greg Taylor as Executive Director

NEW YORK – The NBA Foundation Board of Directors today announced that Greg Taylor has been selected as the organization’s first Executive Director. Taylor, who is currently NBA Senior Vice President of Player Development, will assume his new role on Jan. 4, 2021 and lead the Foundation’s mission to drive economic empowerment for Black communities through employment and career advancement.

He will be responsible for the strategic development, creation and implementation of programs and partnerships that advance the NBA Foundation’s efforts to increase access and support for high school, college-aged, job-ready and mid-career Black men and women. Additionally, Taylor will oversee the administration of grants to national and local organizations that provide skills training, mentorship, coaching and pipeline development.

Taylor joined the NBA in 2013 and has led the league’s initiatives to assist players in their personal, professional and social development by building innovative programs in the areas of continuing education, financial management and mental health and wellness.

Prior to joining the NBA, he served as the President and CEO of the Foundation for Newark’s Future, where he positioned the foundation as an influential voice in education reform, developed a board comprised of distinguished local and national leaders and raised $78 million in matching funds. Taylor was previously the Vice President of Programs at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, where he established strong relationships with local and national organizations and led a series of economic, education and youth development initiatives that supported youth and families of color.

“We are thrilled to name Greg as our first Executive Director, a professional with extensive philanthropic experience and firsthand knowledge of the values central to our league,” said Mark Tatum, NBA Foundation President and NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO. “The Board sees this as an opportunity to continue to build momentum in creating meaningful opportunities and sustained change in the Black community, and we look forward to Greg’s leadership as the Foundation grows.”

Taylor will establish the Foundation’s organizational goals, manage its operations and resources and design fundraising that yields long-term success. Working closely with the NBA Foundation Board of Directors, Program Officers, National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and all 30 NBA teams, he will form impactful partnerships and oversee support for national and local organizations in NBA markets and communities across the United States and Canada. He will also manage a team of program managers, administrators and interns.

“As a proud member of the NBA family, I am honored to be selected to lead the NBA Foundation in its development,” said Taylor. “During my time at the league, I have been inspired by the efforts of NBA players, teams and governors to advocate for change and I look forward to using my experience working with non-profits to further our investment in the next generation of Black leaders.”

A native of New York City, Taylor graduated with honors from Hunter College of the City University of New York and earned a law degree from Indiana University Bloomington’s School of Law. He currently serves as a board member for Athletes for Hope and the BRICK Education Network.

The Foundation is one aspect of the NBA family’s collective efforts to address racial inequality and advance social justice. In October, the NBA and NBPA announced the NBA Foundation Board of Directors, comprised of eight representatives from the NBA Board of Governors, players and executives from the NBPA and the league office, including Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, New Orleans Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan, Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler, NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA Board of Governors Chairman and Toronto Raptors Governor Larry Tanenbaum. To learn more about the NBA Foundation, please visit www.nbafoundation.com.