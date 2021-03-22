3 stats takeaways from Chris Paul joining the 10,000-assist club

Chris Paul collects triple-double

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul already had a sterling, Hall of Fame-worthy resume heading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. In collecting career assist No. 10,0000, Paul only further bolstered his legendary status in the game.

The 11-time All-Star hit 10,000 assists in spectacular fashion, throwing a perfect alley-oop pass to big man Deandre Ayton, who was streaking down the lane and finished with a powerful two-handed jam. Paul finished with a triple-double on Sunday, contributing 11 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in Phoenix’s 111-94 win.

Chris Paul joins 10K assist club

In notching that dime, Paul became the sixth player in NBA history to reach the 10,000-assist milestone along with John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Mark Jackson and Magic Johnson. At his current rate, Paul will pass Johnson this season and might catch Jackson and Nash.

Most career assists in NBA history Rank Player Total assists 1. John Stockton 15,806 2. Jason Kidd 12,091 3. Steve Nash 10,355 4. Mark Jackson 10,334 5. Magic Johnson 10,141 6. Chris Paul 10,004 7. Oscar Robertson 9,887 8. LeBron James 9,669 9. Isiah Thomas 9,061 10. Gary Payton 8,966

Here are a couple of stats takeaways from Paul in the wake of his milestone moment …

1. Paul has connected with several players en route to his 10,000 assists, but no one more than with Blake Griffin. When Paul and Griffin were on the LA Clippers (from 2011-16), Paul dished out 1,157 of his assists to Griffin. After that, his second-most assisted-to teammate was David West — which coincided with West and Paul being teammates on the New Orleans Hornets (2005-11) as he found him for 1,120 of his dimes.

Chris Paul’s Top 10 Career Assist Connections

Player Team Assists Blake Griffin LAC 1,157 David West NOH 1,120 JJ Redick LAC 634 DeAndre Jordan LAC 574 Peja Stojakovic NOH 429 Rasual Butler NOH 320 Tyson Chandler NOH 299 Jamal Crawford LAC 260 Matt Barnes LAC 226 Caron Butler LAC 217

2. While Paul has played for five franchises in his career, he racked up the most of his career assists with his first NBA team, the Hornets. Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of his assists by team in his career …

Chris Paul's career assists, by team: NO: 4,228

LAC: 4,023

HOU: 930

OKC: 472

PHX: 347 pic.twitter.com/DVfkQRTPoF — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 22, 2021

3. In his 16th NBA season, Paul ranks fifth in the NBA with 8.8 assists per game. If he maintains his spot, this would be Paul’s 13th season ranking in the top five in assists per game. He owns four assist titles — 2007-08 and 2008-09 with New Orleans; 2013-14 and 2014-15 with LA Clippers — and has just one season where he finished lower than seventh place in his career.