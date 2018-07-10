Game Recap: Suns 71, Magic 53

By Oscar Heanue, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS — No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Phoenix Suns defeat the Orlando Magic, 71-53, in Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday.

Offense never came easily to the Magic, who scored only 24 points in the first half. Phoenix had established a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter, and only expanded its advantage from there. Orlando shot just 30.9 percent from the field and hit only three 3-pointers in the blowout loss.

Ayton asserted himself in the paint, grabbing five offensive rebounds and shooting 6-of-10 in the win. Third-year big man Dragan Bender added another 11 points, which came on 4-of-10 shooting.

For the Magic, sophomore forward Jonathan Isaac was the only player to score in double figures, as he tallied 10 points on the night. No. 6 overall pick Mohamed Bamba showcased his defensive prowess, finishing with two steals and five blocked shots.