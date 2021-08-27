Stephen, Ayesha Curry launching initiative to fund women's sports at Davidson

In addition to financial support, the Curry Family Women’s Athletics Initiative aims to unlock the full potential of women scholar-athletes.

Stephen Curry has been vocal about the discrepancies between men’s and women’s collegiate sports.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, are teaming up to create a scholarship endowment for women’s athletics at Stephen’s alma mater, Davidson College.

The Currys are contributing an undisclosed amount to launch the fund with hopes of encouraging other donors. The goal is to have an immediate impact on Davidson’s more than 200 female athletes.

Stephen Curry made the announcement Thursday on social media:

“Davidson college is where it all started for me, and it no doubt prepared me for leadership and service. I’m forever grateful for the unwavering support from the entire Davidson community. The reason I am who I am today is also because of strong, powerful women that have poured into my life all these years. Now as the father of two girls, I want them to grow up without any boundaries on their futures.”

Davidson president Carol E. Quillen said in a statement, “Stephen and his family exemplify Davidson’s core values, and this gift is another extraordinary example of how their creativity, drive and convictions serve the common good.”

Curry played at Davidson from 2006-09, and averaged 25.3 points while shooting 41% from 3-point range. He led the Wildcats to the elite eight in 2008, the first time the school had made it that deep in the NCAA tournament since 1969. The Warriors then selected him with the No. 7 overall pick a year later.

