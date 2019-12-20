Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) both out indefinitely

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and center Marc Gasol will be sidelined indefinitely with injuries, just as the Raptors appeared to have entrenched themselves among the Eastern Conference elite.

The team announced Thursday night that Siakam suffered a stretched groin following an awkward landing in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 112-99 win in Detroit. Gasol will miss “a period of weeks” with his left hamstring injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Gasol also suffered his injury Wednesday, heading to the locker room in the first quarter before being quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Bench scorer Normal Powell followed him to the locker room in the fourth quarter, and has been diagnosed with a sublaxtion of the left shoulder; he is also out indefinitely.

The loss of Siakam is particularly damaging for Toronto. He leads the team in scoring (25.1 points per game), shot attempts per game (20.5), rebounds (8.0 rebounds per game) and is second in blocks (1.0 per game) to Gasol (1.1 bpg).

The 34-year-old Gasol has started all 27 games he’s played in, averaging 6.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 3.4 apg this season. Powell, a 26-year-old guard, has put up 14.4 ppg in 28.9 mpg, mostly off the bench.