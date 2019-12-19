Marc Gasol, Norman Powell suffer injuries vs. Pistons

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol left Wednesday night’s game at Detroit with a left hamstring strain. Later in the game, forward Norman Powell did so, too.

Gasol headed toward the locker room in the first quarter, and by the end of the period, the Raptors had already ruled him out the rest of the game. With 3:17 left in the fourth, Powell departed holding onto his left shoulder.

”Don’t know much,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said after Toronto’s 112-99 win. ”We’ve got to check them both tomorrow.”

Toronto was already without guard Fred VanVleet (right knee) on Wednesday night. Detroit got stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond back from injuries of their own.

Gasol has started all 27 games for Toronto this season, while Powell has started 16 of the 27 games he’s played in. Gasol is averaging 6.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season while Powell is at 14.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.7 apg and 1.1 spg.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.