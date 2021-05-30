2021 Playoffs: West First Round | Suns vs. Lakers

Chris Paul, listed 'questionable' with shoulder injury, will play in Game 4

Phoenix's lead guard suffered right shoulder contusion in series opener vs. Lakers.

From NBA.com News Services

Chris Paul is trying to find relief from a shoulder injury that has dogged him since Game 1.

Chris Paul has been battling to make contributions for Phoenix ever since suffering a right shoulder contusion in the series opener vs. the Lakers.

But the battle seems to be fought uphill: Paul, who was ‘a full go’ starter in Game 3 before capping out at 27 minutes, sat out Saturday’s practice and was listed as “questionable” ahead of Game 4.

“[Paul] didn’t do anything today,” said head coach Monty Williams via Zoom. “We gave him some rest today with the hopes that he’ll feel better tomorrow, and we’ll just see how it goes when he wakes up.”

Apparently, with the Suns looking to even the best-of-seven matchup at 2-2, Paul woke up feeling well enough to give it a go for Sunday’s matchup at Staples Center. The team confirmed via Twitter that he’s available.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.