Chris Paul, listed 'questionable' with shoulder injury, will play in Game 4

Chris Paul has been battling to make contributions for Phoenix ever since suffering a right shoulder contusion in the series opener vs. the Lakers.

But the battle seems to be fought uphill: Paul, who was ‘a full go’ starter in Game 3 before capping out at 27 minutes, sat out Saturday’s practice and was listed as “questionable” ahead of Game 4.

“[Paul] didn’t do anything today,” said head coach Monty Williams via Zoom. “We gave him some rest today with the hopes that he’ll feel better tomorrow, and we’ll just see how it goes when he wakes up.”

Apparently, with the Suns looking to even the best-of-seven matchup at 2-2, Paul woke up feeling well enough to give it a go for Sunday’s matchup at Staples Center. The team confirmed via Twitter that he’s available.